The Unexpected Reason Why Fitness Buffs Will Want AirPods Pro 3

AirPods Pro 3 seem like they are the perfect workout partners if you are in a busy, noisy gym. First, the noise cancellation ability has been improved since the previous generation, removing twice as much noise. The noise cancellation was improved with new foam-infused ear tips and better sound quality from the AirPods themselves. The AirPods Pro 2 already had significant sound improvements over the original AirPods Pro, even including a personalized listening experience based on ear scans. We were fans of the AirPods Pro 2's noise cancellation, so the third generation sounds promising.

But the design improvements go beyond noise cancellation, with Apple designing the headphones to fit better into a wider range of ears. Apple scanned over 10,000 ears to figure out the best shape for staying in place, which included making the body of the AirPods smaller, and the ear tip being redesigned for more stability. The foam-infused ear tips now come in five sizes, including XXS for the first time, to help find that perfect fit to keep them in place. On top of that, AirPods Pro 3 are designed to be sweat-resistant, helping withstand even the most intense of workouts, and the improved 10-hour battery means you don't have to worry if you stay at the gym for a few extra sets.