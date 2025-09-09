The Unexpected Reason Why Fitness Buffs Will Want AirPods Pro 3
Apple announced its new AirPods Pro 3 headphones today, and it wouldn't be surprising if fitness buffs and workout junkies made the switch. On top of noteworthy sound quality and noise cancellation, the updated design of the AirPods Pro 3 ensures they have improved in-ear stability even during heavy physical activities like running, weight lifting, and HIIT. Another new benefit is the AirPods Pro 3's ability to measure heart rate and track workouts, including 50 types of activities. The workout experience recorded by your headphones will be tracked in the Fitness app on your iPhone.
"With AirPods Pro 3, the most popular headphones take a massive leap forward, providing fantastic sound quality and the world's best ANC of any in-ear wireless headphones," said Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering John Ternus. "Combined with an improved fit that provides greater stability for even more people, heart rate sensing, extended battery life, and Live Translation enabled by Apple Intelligence, AirPods Pro 3 take personal audio to the next level."
A closer look at the AIrPods Pro 3 sound and fit
AirPods Pro 3 seem like they are the perfect workout partners if you are in a busy, noisy gym. First, the noise cancellation ability has been improved since the previous generation, removing twice as much noise. The noise cancellation was improved with new foam-infused ear tips and better sound quality from the AirPods themselves. The AirPods Pro 2 already had significant sound improvements over the original AirPods Pro, even including a personalized listening experience based on ear scans. We were fans of the AirPods Pro 2's noise cancellation, so the third generation sounds promising.
But the design improvements go beyond noise cancellation, with Apple designing the headphones to fit better into a wider range of ears. Apple scanned over 10,000 ears to figure out the best shape for staying in place, which included making the body of the AirPods smaller, and the ear tip being redesigned for more stability. The foam-infused ear tips now come in five sizes, including XXS for the first time, to help find that perfect fit to keep them in place. On top of that, AirPods Pro 3 are designed to be sweat-resistant, helping withstand even the most intense of workouts, and the improved 10-hour battery means you don't have to worry if you stay at the gym for a few extra sets.
AirPods Pro 3 offer more exercise tracking (and encouragement)
According to Apple, AirPods Pros are the most-used headphones for exercise in the world. In designing the AirPods Pro 3 for exercise junkies, the new AirPods have been equipped with a heart rate sensor and an all-new photoplethysmography sensor custom-made for AirPods that measures blood flow using an infrared light, allowing wearers to track heart rate and calories burned via their. This includes workouts you are following on other great fitness apps.
Those who purchase the AirPods Pro 3 for their iPhone will also be granted access to a fitness experience called Workout Buddy, which will generate personalized messages aimed to encourage and motivate you throughout your gym session or class. These will be audio messages created by AI in real time based on your performance, which sounds possibly inspiring and possibly distracting.
AirPods Pro 3 will be available September 19 and start at $249, which includes three months of Apple Fitness+.