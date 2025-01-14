5 Of The Best Workout Apps Worth Trying For Your New Year's Fitness Goals

With so many of us being glued to our desk jobs throughout the day, only to come back home to enjoy Netflix or scroll through Instagram, it's no surprise that sedentary lifestyles have become a growing concern. However, it is also thanks to modern technology that access to comprehensive workout routines has become easier than ever. You no longer need to shell out a monthly or yearly gym membership and take out dedicated time from your day to stay in shape.

Just launch the Play Store or App Store on your phone and a fitness-oriented app is guaranteed to appear within a few swipes. There are apps geared towards calorie counting, strength training, cardio, yoga — and some of the best health and fitness apps even bundle all of these into a single package. You can find apps that can accompany you as a virtual trainer at the gym, or provide you with an expansive list of home-based workouts that don't require any equipment.

The beginning of a new year is a great time to start working on your resolutions, and heightened motivation only makes this easier. Based on popularity and reviews, we have gathered some of the best workout apps available on Android and iOS that you should check out. You can read more about our methodology at the end of this article.

