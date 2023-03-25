Take Your Health And Fitness Goals To The Next Level With These Android Apps

Changing your habits can be tedious work, but fitness apps are here to make the task a little less herculean. Google Play has a good selection of such apps, both free and paid, and they cover a wide range of health-related topics. These apps can help you start doing cardio, get into yoga, count your calories, or turn yourself into a Thor-lookalike with Chris Hemsworth's help.

Working out and getting in shape have always been hot topics, long before the introduction of smartphones. These days, you don't need to buy yourself an expensive workout bike or a cheaper alternative; you don't need a gym membership; you don't even need an appointment with a nutritionist. That is not to say that those things are not helpful — they are, but there are cheaper ways to get started and break into some new healthy habits.

Of course, not all of the best Android apps are free, and some can be pretty pricey (but the expense can be worth it). We'll show you a selection that covers a good range of budgets and uses. Let's dig in and pick the five apps that will help you make a lifestyle change.