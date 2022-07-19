Google Play Just Changed Store Fees In A Big Way

Google has announced that it will decrease its Play Store's standard 15% fee down to 12% for non-gaming app developers based in the European Economic Area (EEA), which covers 27 countries. The internet giant had to update its rules to act in accordance with new laws set by the European Parliament intended to push big tech companies like Google and Apple to incorporate fairer business practices. According to the European Parliament website, these tech rules were passed in early 2022 and include the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and a Digital Services Act (DSA).

In a recently updated blog post, Google details how these measures will be implemented. Estelle Werth, Google's director of EU Government Affairs and Public Policy, says, "Developers of non-gaming apps can offer their users in the EEA an alternative to Google Play's billing system when they are paying for digital content and services." With this alternative billing option, service fees charged to developers are 3% lower than the standard billing price, putting them at 12% for the dev's first $1 million in revenue. The change does not extend to game apps nor to other markets, so EEA developers must use Play Store's billing system for games distributed in Europe.