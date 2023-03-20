The 5 Best Privacy Apps For Your Android Phone

DuckDuckGo is a pioneer in the secure browser space — the brand is even experimenting with AI tools that will make the user experience all the more streamlined and enjoyable. The browser you use to engage with the internet is a much more important decision than you might realize. Browsing the internet has become a typical activity for virtually everyone on the planet.

DuckDuckGo is a free browser that can be used online or as a browser application that you can download directly to your Android device. It doesn't collect your data, and won't allow webpages that you visit to collect information on you either. DuckDuckGo forces sites to use encrypted connections whenever available, ensuring that your personal data remains secure at all times. The tool comes with ad-blocking, tracker monitoring, and security plugins as well. Regardless of your own typical browsing time, if you aren't using a privacy browser to peruse the internet, you're allowing Google or another tech giant to collect and (oftentimes) sell your data to third parties. This results in targeted ads, tracking applications, and more. Worst case: Your data ends up sold or leaked out to a rogue third party that doesn't take privacy seriously at all and may even put you at risk with the information it has available.