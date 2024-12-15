10 Top-Rated Health & Fitness Apps For Your Android Devices
Your health is your greatest asset; without it, everything else fades into the background. The journey to a fitter and healthier you is tough and there are thousands of apps available on the Google Play Store for everything from physical to mental fitness, so treading on that path may become an unnecessary hassle. Choosing apps with the best ratings is an excellent way to stay on track and achieve your goals. Among other features, android fitness apps help you stay motivated and on track by showcasing your daily progress, getting you a step closer to your goal every day.
Whether you're looking to monitor your calorie intake, track your workouts more effectively, or simply maintain your overall health, our curated list is here to help. As of the time of writing, all the apps featured have a rating of at least 4.5, making them the best health & fitness apps available on the Play Store.
Flo Period & Ovulation Tracker
As of 2023, the U.S. population stands at 335 million. The Flo app has over 380 million users, making its user base larger than the entire population. That alone makes it the Beyoncé of all period and pregnancy apps out there. And if you're under the impression that the most your app can do is mark your calendars, Aunty Flo's sharper than a tack and knows a lot more than you think. She's also an expert at tracking your ovulation and fertility window, along with keeping up with your water intake, physical activity, and mood.
If you forget to log in your data, Aunty Flo will send scheduled reminders and notifications. And if you ever find yourself lost in the dark about an awry vaginal discharge or methods of conception, she's armed with a huge content library filled with thousands of articles and videos, a secret chat space for the hush-hush topics you may not be comfortable with, and a virtual health assistant that can provide a ton of useful information. The app's user interface features pretty pastels and an inviting sunny-day theme, making self-care feel less like a chore. And it's not just women — Flo for Partners lets you and your significant other link accounts, allowing him to stay in the loop as well.
JustFit - Lazy Workout
At some point in our life, we've all been determined to get fit and adapt to a regular workout routine and failed — a pizza delivery, Netflix just dropped a new season, and — well, you get the gist. JustFit is built for us lazy folks who've been through this, for those who prefer working out from the comfort of our homes, or for people who don't want to splurge on expensive gym memberships or equipment. It's the perfect cost-effective solution for people who want to lose weight or gain muscle. You can create personalized fitness plans tailored to your lifestyle, fitness goals, and health profile. Additionally, JustFit features a built-in progress tracker that helps users stay on track and keeps them motivated to achieve their fitness goals. Whether you're a beginner on your fitness journey or a pro, there are plenty of workouts for everyone.
Pilates workouts are a fantastic way to stay fit and toned while enjoying a range of health benefits. With JustFit's wall Pilates courses, you can elevate your fitness journey in a fun and beginner-friendly way. All you need to get started is a yoga mat and a wall. The app also features specialized core-focused belly workouts designed for women. If you're looking to target specific muscle groups like your abs, arms, or legs, JustFit makes it easy to focus on those areas and work toward your fitness goals.
MyFitnessPal: Calorie Counter
MyFitnessPal isn't just a simple calorie counter — it is your ultimate fitness companion that gives you control of your fitness journey by having full visibility on your health profile. It's an all-in-one super app that excels at being your personal nutrition coach, fitness tracker, and meal planner. Whether you're looking to gain muscle, shed a few pounds, or just make healthier choices daily, MyFitnessPal simplifies your fitness journey.
What makes MyFitnessPal so great? For starters, its enormous database of 14 million food items makes logging calories a breeze, whether you're enjoying Thai, Indian, or Greek cuisine. Innovative features like the barcode scanner or the smart meal scan allow you to quickly log store-bought goods or full meals directly through your phone camera. Once you log your meal, you'll receive a detailed breakdown of calories, carbohydrates, fat, protein, and other nutrients.
MyFitnessPal syncs with over 50 apps, wearable devices, and fitness trackers that will get you closer to your goals, ensuring every step of your fitness journey is tracked. You can even customize your dashboard with health metrics that matter the most to you. If you need inspiration on a healthy recipe for your next meal, the app comes loaded with hundreds of recipes and personalized meal plans tailored to all sorts of dietary needs. Once you dive into the world of MyFitnessPal, you'll find yourself feeling more confident and in control than ever before.
Calorie Counter - MyNetDiary
MyNetDiary is an excellent personal fitness assistant that simplifies both weight loss and nutrition support. While its features are similar to MyFitnessPal, it stands out by being more user-friendly and easier to navigate. It's built on top of a database containing over 1.7 million verified food items, allowing users to precisely track both macro and micronutrients, including carbs, proteins, omega fats, and even vitamins. It also features an easy-to-use AI-powered scanner that lets you quickly and accurately log meals, in addition to the standard barcode scanner.
Once you initialize the app with your current and target body weight, it tailors your user experience to your fitness goals. You can connect MyNetDiary with fitness apps like Google Fit and Samsung Health, while also syncing workout and activity data with wearables such as Garmin and Fitbit. The virtual fitness coach provides users with specialized diet recipes and meal planners, and you can also import recipes from other websites.
Losing weight is a long, challenging road that often causes people to feel demotivated. Fortunately, you can socialize with other users through the in-app fitness community to stay motivated and on track. While MyNetDiary's free version is pretty impressive, upgrading to the premium version unlocks additional features that can help you achieve your fitness goals more easily.
Pilates Workout at Home
Pilates is a fast-growing lifestyle that focuses on strengthening core muscles while also improving flexibility and balance. Workouts often target specific muscle groups, including the pelvic floor muscles, abs, legs, and lower back. It's a great way to achieve a more toned body and lose weight effectively and naturally. If you're looking for a budget-friendly Pilates course that caters to both newbies and experienced users, you'll love the feature-rich Pilates Workout at Home app.
You can create personalized plans tailored to your fitness goals to maximize your results. If you want to focus on a specific area, such as your chest, legs, abs, or arms, you can easily adjust your workout plan to target those areas. Most importantly, these exercises don't require any equipment, so you can stay fit whether you're at the office, outdoors, or enjoying a quiet day at home.
All exercises are designed by certified experts, ensuring user safety and workout effectiveness. You can also follow step-by-step video tutorials for detailed guidance on maintaining proper form and preventing unnecessary muscle injuries. Just a few minutes of Pilates every day can greatly improve your mental and physical well-being.
Finch: Self-Care Pet
The '90's kids poured their hearts (and recess) into keeping their Tamagotchis alive, cleaning pixelated poop, and feeding them when needed. Now they're all grown up, and the tables have turned — meet your new feathery self-care friend, Finch. This time, it's dedicated to keeping you alive and thriving, with no threat of the dreaded beep-beep.
When you open the app for the first time (which, by the way, features cheerful illustrations and uplifting colors), your birdie's life begins as an egg — pick one, hatch it, and meet your virtual pet. You'll then choose a name, its pronouns, and a personality trait. The app starts by asking you personal questions to understand your habits and where you currently stand in your self-care journey (or lack thereof). Once you've answered, Finch generates a small list of self-care goals to help you get started.
Using the app is simple: Log in every day (or as often as you choose) to check off things from your self-care starter plan. The more you tick, the more energy your pet gains. When the energy bar reaches a certain number, your pet is rewarded, and it goes off on an adventure. Beyond daily logging, Finch offers quizzes, motivational quotes, insights on your mental health, and a space to journal and reflect.
Fasting - Intermittent Fasting
Intermittent fasting is a popular weight-loss method that doesn't require a specific diet and has also been shown to have neurological benefits. Instead of focusing on what you eat, it emphasizes when you eat, alternating between periods of eating and fasting. Whether you're a first-timer or an intermittent fasting veteran, you're going to appreciate the Fasting Tracker app. During the initial setup, Fasting Tracker asks targeted questions about your lifestyle, activity level, fitness goals, and body data to create a personalized health profile that customizes your app experience.
Fasting Tracker has a user-friendly dashboard that displays your current progress and fasting cycle, along with exciting challenges to keep you motivated and transform your weight-loss journey into an engaging and fun experience. When you're ready to start fasting, you can choose from 40 fasting plans designed for beginners, intermediate users, and experienced fasters. These plans are customizable based on your preferred eating and fasting periods.
Fasting Tracker also features a resource hub packed with helpful tips, informative videos, and insightful blogs to guide you through your weight-loss journey. As one of the best apps for intermittent fasting, it seamlessly integrates with wearable devices that sync with Google Fit, providing enhanced fitness tracking. You'll also get timely notifications reminding you to stay hydrated and updates on your current fasting cycle, ensuring you stay on track with your health goals. Safe to say, Fasting Tracker makes your weight-loss journey accessible, enjoyable, and safe.
Wysa: Anxiety, therapy chatbot
There has been a growing importance on mental health well-being in recent times, and it's no secret that mental health challenges are as critical as physical ailments. Wysa claims to provide a safe and anonymous platform to converse with an AI-powered chatbot that's the perfect virtual mental-health companion. It combines a mood tracker, mindfulness coach, and an anxiety helper, all in the form of a cute penguin chatbot. Wysa's unique and user-friendly experience makes it one of the top mental health support apps available on the Google Play Store. Wysa relies on Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) techniques to help you navigate through life challenges.
Whether it's stress, anxiety, depression, or you're struggling with low self-confidence, Wysa can help you do better. Wysa offers dedicated sections tailored to various mental well-being needs, providing exercises designed to address a wide range of emotional challenges. For additional support, you can look into dedicated gadgets that help reduce anxiety. If you'd much rather prefer personalized guidance, then you can connect with a professional therapist within the app. Wysa's journal entries track your emotions, showing how you felt on specific dates. To unlock Wysa's full potential, you'll need to upgrade to Wysa Premium — a purchase that's truly worth it for your well-being. Trust Wysa to be your mental wellness companion, because every step forward starts with a little support.
TrainingPeaks
While other apps on this list are aimed at the general public, TrainingPeaks is built for endurance coaches and athletes of all abilities. It is the perfect fitness app for when you want in-depth analysis of your workout sessions, track progress, follow training plans, and get personalized coaching. The app offers structured training plans for cycling, running, triathlon, swimming, strength, and even rowing. You can monitor progress for both long-term and short-term goals to ensure you're motivated and on track to achieve your dreams. Workout schedules are dynamic and allow flexible adjustments around your personal commitments, and every workout session can be analyzed for deeper insights with the premium version.
Once you start logging enough data, you'll be able to spot patterns in the fitness calendar that allow you to review what worked and what didn't, making you more consistent and ultimately improving performance. You can connect TrainingPeaks with wearables such as the Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin, and more to get real-time prompts that help you stay focused and motivated. Once your workout session ends, all the data is synced with the TrainingPeaks app and measured against your fitness goals. The free version of TrainingPeaks allows you to log workouts and set fitness goals, but for the full fitness trainer experience with advanced features, you'll need to upgrade to the premium version.
Muscle Monster Workout Planner
Muscle Monster is your fitness partner for losing weight, gaining muscle, and enhancing strength. It's an all-in-one workout planner that provides specific exercises tailored to your fitness goals and preferred training environment. Whether you prefer no equipment, portable gear like dumbbells, or gym equipment, you can choose workouts that fit your needs. These workouts become part of your fitness calendar and contribute directly to your goals. You'll also get AI-driven guidance for personalized coaching that monitors performance metrics and adjusts your fitness plan, getting you closer to your dream body shape.
The app's interface is simple and user-friendly, though its wearable connectivity options are limited. Muscle Monster offers over 300 workout options targeting different muscle groups, making it perfect for users who want to get fit without relying on extensive equipment. Even gym enthusiasts will appreciate how the app tracks every workout, including those on various machines.