5 Of The Best Apps For Intermittent Fasting In 2023

With a whopping 705,000 reviews on the Google Play Store, Fasting Tracker, available on Android and iOS, is easily one of the top intermittent fasting apps for your phone. Like other similar apps, it features the most common IF plans, such as the popular 14–10, 19–5, and 6–1.

However, instead of simply listing all the available plans, Fasting Tracker thoughtfully categorizes them into beginner, intermediate, and advanced sets to make it more convenient for you to pick which plan suits your level best. In the beginner set, you have four different plans that all skip either breakfast or dinner every day. In the intermediate set, there are five plans, where you can only eat one meal per day.

In the advanced set, you'll be fasting for one or two days every week, depending on which of the three available plans you started. If you can't find the most appropriate pre-defined plan for you, Fasting Tracker comes with an option to customize your own schedule as well.

Another helpful feature is the body status that appears in your notification panel once you start your fasting timer. This gives you a brief explanation of what happens to your body during certain hours within your fasting period. There are also useful in-app infographics/articles below the status in case you want to learn more about IF in general. Fasting Tracker comes with a free and premium version. In the premium version, you'll have access to more IF plans, guides, and recipes.