Why Mental Health Apps May Not Be As Secure As You Think

The popularity of mental health apps skyrocketed as the stress from a prolonged global pandemic piled on, but these apps are apparently a privacy nightmare, too. As per research by Mozilla, "mental health and prayer apps are worse than any other product" when it comes to user privacy and security. In an analysis of 32 apps that offer mental health relief and prayer services, 29 were found to fail at serious privacy parameters and were awarded a Privacy Not Included label in Mozilla's app analysis guide.

It also came as a surprise that 25 of those apps lacked basic security protocols such as nudging users to set a strong password, sending timely security updates, and handling digital data vulnerabilities. Jen Caltrider from Mozilla warned how these "exceptionally creepy" apps are harvesting some of the most intimate data and personal moments of users such as mental state and biometrics. This kind of information is a goldmine of ad targeting and can be used for even more sinister activities by bad actors.

Mozilla researcher Misha Rykov likened these apps to "data-sucking machines with a mental health app veneer," which says a lot about how bad the situation is. Among the 32 apps tested as part of the research, the six worst offenders — Better Help, Youper, Woebot, Better Stop Suicide, Pray.com, and Talkspace — were found engaged in activities like saving chat transcripts and sharing personal user data with third parties.