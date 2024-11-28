Fitness trackers have gone from simple step counters to all-purpose health assistants packed with sensors and cool features. Many people no longer see these trackers as "nice-to-have" but a "must-have" for their fitness journeys. It's no surprise that the business has grown so much. For example, in 2022 alone, Apple sold around 54 million units of the Apple Watch. And it's not just smartwatches and smart rings, other wearables are also becoming popular.

Advertisement

These self-tracking tools promise to help you exercise, eat healthier, and sleep better. They can also help you avoid injuries and burnout during exercise since they monitor your vitals and stress levels.

Thanks to how popular they've become, there are several fitness tracker brands you can choose from, each with its strengths and weaknesses. To save you the trouble of finding the best one, here are 10 fitness trackers that promise to help you meet your goals.