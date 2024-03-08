This Oura 'Resilience' Feature Can Measure How Well You Handle Stress

In an era when smartwatches dominate the tech-based accessory game, Oura decided to take another route, developing a smart ring that helps you stay on top of your health. It may sound ridiculous, but using wearables to track your health and fitness helps, and Oura Rings are much more subtle than your standard smartwatch.

The Oura ring launched as a sleep tracker, monitoring how much sleep you were getting each night and the quality of it. However, over time, the team has further developed the mind-blowing ring, and its latest model, the Oura Ring Generation 3, comes equipped with technology geared toward heart health, fitness, and recovery, as well as the company's patented sleep monitoring. It can even detect when you might be getting sick — monitoring shifts in your body temperature so you can get a jump on your cold.

And just when you thought the already impressive technology couldn't get better, Oura added a feature to read your stress levels, detecting when your anxiety is triggered, which can help you to determine the cause. However, the company didn't stop there. No, Oura Rings won't eliminate your stress, but the ring's new Resilience feature will tell you — and hopefully improve — how you handle life's toughest tasks.