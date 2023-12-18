Can Using Wearables To Track Your Health And Fitness Really Help?

Wearable devices are appearing everywhere. While the likes of Apple and Samsung paved the way forward in terms of innovation, they are still not accessible to the masses. However, the advent of players like Xiaomi and other OEMs from the East dramatically brought down the asking price of smartwatches and bands, among other health-focused wearable form factors. But just like every other early-stage innovation, the lingering question is whether they are any good and can realistically act as a substitute, or even serve a supplementary role, for medical-grade devices.

Ever since the first Apple Watch came out — and with the gradual addition of more advanced capabilities such as AFib warning, blood oxygen saturation level measurement, and fall detection — Apple has published feel-good video stories where the Apple Watch has helped save lives. Samsung has also been aggressively marketing tricks such as blood pressure sensing on its recent generation of smartwatches. In the coming years, we are going to see even more advanced features, such as blood glucose level sensing in a non-invasive fashion.

But it's not just the dedicated biosensors that matter here. Research published in the Wireless Personal Communications journal found that for elderly people, the Apple Watch consistently delivers precise results close to the 95% mark at detecting fall incidents in all four directions. For a regular person, it's easy to get swayed by the tall promises of medical convenience made by these brands. But then, there's always that asterisk with every mainstream wearable device that they are not a substitute for the tools you find in a clinic or a hospital. So, what does science have to say about the efficacy of these devices, especially in a research setting?