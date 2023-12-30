10 Of The Most Useful Fitbit Tips, Tricks, And Hidden Features

In a world that is becoming more and more obsessed with smart devices, fitness trackers and smartwatches are some of the most popular examples. Although they may resemble a traditional wristwatch, they offer far more in terms of their features and the ability to connect to the internet. In a crowded market that includes many different manufacturers, Fitbit has remained at the forefront with its range of devices.

As you may have guessed from the name, Fitbit has a particular focus on upgrading workout routines by helping its users track their activity and measure their progress as they go about their day. Most people who have used a Fitbit device will know about the basic functions, like the step counter or heart rate monitor, but there are also lots of hidden features and functions that are not as widely known.

Here, we are going to dig through some of the most useful tips and tricks that you may not know about, as well as detail some of the features that have been kept under wraps.