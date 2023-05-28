The 3 Best Fitness Trackers (That Aren't Smartwatches) For 2023

Tracking the functions of your body down to the tiniest detail has never been easier, with a wide variety of devices capable of at least tracking the basics like step counts and estimated calorie consumption. Paired with fitness apps and dedicated peripherals like smartwatches, you can now get highly detailed data on your activity, tracking everything from your location to your heart rate, heart rhythm, blood oxygenation, sleep quality, and even your menstrual cycle.

Smartwatches also act as an extension of your phone, allowing you to control apps and other functions without interacting with your phone directly. However, many users don't always want all the added complexity and clutter of a full smartwatch. If you want a simple, low-profile yet rugged device that will track your activity and help you stay healthy, a fitness tracker is usually the way to go.

Purpose-built fitness trackers come with many benefits over their smartwatch counterparts — they tend to be smaller, significantly cheaper, and last far longer on a single charge, all while performing their tracking functions at the same level, if not better. Naturally, this can come at the cost of some functionality and aesthetic appeal compared to smartwatches so you can expect the most important health-related functions but not a whole lot more from a fitness tracker.