10 Game-Changing Fitness Gadgets To Upgrade Your Workout Routine
We now live in a world where gadgets and smart devices are common throughout our homes. Everything from televisions to fridges can connect to the internet or communicate with apps on smartphones to give users more control than ever before. But while technology is often used to make our lives easier, there are also plenty of ways that it can be used to improve your fitness and health.
Companies now offer a wide range of exercise equipment and fitness-based gadgets that can completely change your workouts. Some provide new ways for you to track how you are performing, while others offer solutions to increase how fast and far you are able to go when exercising.
There are simply countless game-changing gadgets out there that can upgrade your workouts to help you get fitter and healthier than ever before. Here are some of the very best pieces of tech that you won't want to miss out on.
Garmin Forerunner 265
Arguably, the most widely used fitness gadgets are fitness trackers. These devices allow users to record and measure a variety of stats as they work out, from their heart rate and steps taken to the number of calories that have been burned. Fitness trackers can come in a variety of forms, but the most popular are fitness bands and smartwatches that can be worn on the wrist. This makes them comfortable to wear and is a convenient location for measuring all kinds of data.
There are a lot of options available on the market when it comes to smartwatches and fitness bands. There are all-round premium options, such as the Pixel Watch 2 and Apple Watch, as well as specialist fitness trackers that are focused entirely on exercise and running. Garmin is a leader in this field and has options for everyone, whether it's cheaper basic options or high-end devices that are far more advanced.
The Garmin Forerunner 265 is certainly on the pricier side, although users get plenty for their money with this watch. Featuring a high-quality 1.6-inch AMOLED screen and an impressive battery life, this watch also includes a suite of advanced metrics suited to running. Users can upload their own training plans, use the built-in options, and display a raft of data streams on the beautiful display. It's even possible to download music from various streaming services, so you don't need your smartphone when you go running.
Hypervolt 2 Pro
Many fitness gadgets will help you while you're in the process of exercising, making life easier or more convenient for you as you work out. However, that's not the case with the Hypervolt 2 Pro, as this device is a massage gun designed to be used once you finish your activity. In that sense, it still allows you to work out harder as it aims to reduce recovery time so that you can push harder and longer.
Hyperice, the manufacturer behind the Hypervolt 2 Pro and an array of other massage guns and wellness gadgets, has revised its product range several times to refine the design with a raft of improvements that make it better than ever. It comes with several head attachments that make it possible to choose between differing levels of comfort and sheer power so that you can get the perfect balance that works for you. It can also connect via Bluetooth to another device, utilizing a companion app to tell the user how much pressure they are applying and select different modes.
Reviews have noted that the removable battery and simple user interface make it a great choice for anyone looking to get a massage gun that doesn't require a lot of work from the user and won't have to stop using it when it runs out of power.
Nike Adapt BB
It doesn't matter what type of exercise you are doing; a good pair of sneakers is likely to be very important. They provide comfort, grip, and stability, allowing you to perform at your very best without the worry of foot pain or injury. That makes choosing the right shoes for your workouts a daunting task as there are simply so many choices available, especially when sneakers are often specialized for certain types of exercises such as running or cycling.
A range of companies have introduced smart shoes over the past few years, adding even more options to a crowded market. These have ranged from footwear that can help diagnose foot issues to sneakers that act as fitness trackers. Nike's introduction to the smart shoe arena is the Adapt BB, a basketball sneaker with self-lacing technology. According to the sports manufacturer, the Adapt BB features an advanced power-lacing system that can tweak the tightness of the shoe on the go so that it always fits perfectly.
Because feet can expand during exercise due to temperature or impact forces, a sneaker that was a good fit at first may become too tight or loose when moving. Using a custom motor and sensors, the Adapt BB determines how tight it needs to be and quickly adjusts without the user having to do anything. Using the companion app, it is also possible to switch between different workout modes, from warm-ups and cool-downs to game time when they need a snug fit.
HidrateSpark Pro Smart Water Bottle
Getting enough water is something that can be difficult for everyone, not just those who are regularly exercising. Yet, staying hydrated is essential to remain healthy and focused regardless of whether you are in the gym or just sitting at your desk at the office. Perhaps the most tiresome part of making sure you have the correct amount of water is keeping track of your fluid intake. That's where smart water bottles can be incredibly useful.
While the smart water bottle arena is still in its infancy, one of the biggest names in technology has already released its own product in partnership with HidrateSpark. Apple's HidrateSpark Pro is a steel 32-ounce water bottle that aims to not only track your water intake but also calculate exactly how much fluid you need based on your body type and activity level. Interacting with fitness apps such as Apple Health via Bluetooth, the HidrateSpark Pro adjusts how much water you need to drink as it can share activity data with smartphones or smartwatches and knows what exercise you have done.
Once it calculates the required amount of water, the bottle lets users know exactly when they need to drink thanks to LED sensors on the outside that will pulse. Featuring a vacuum-insulated case, the HidrateSpark Pro can keep liquids cold for up to 24 hours, so your water will always be refreshingly chilled.
FITURE Interactive Fitness Mirror
We now live in a world where more people are working from home, and the many demands of modern life can leave less time for exercise. That has led to a surge in the popularity of home gym products that give people the opportunity to exercise at home rather than having to visit a gym. These kinds of products are time efficient and convenient, but if you are thinking of picking up some sort of smart home gym device, the sheer choice available can be overwhelming at first.
For those who want an all-around product that doesn't focus on just one type of workout, the FITURE Interactive Fitness Mirror could be the ideal choice. It is small and won't take up much space, as it simply needs to be either hung on or placed next to a wall, and only needs an internet connection and power source to get working. Like many other home-based equipment, it has a screen that shows an instructor who will guide users through various exercises whilst also providing motivation and helpful tips.
However, the Interactive Fitness Mirror goes one step further thanks to its Motion Engine. This motion-capture-based technology detects your form and performance to analyze where you can improve. It's also capable of syncing up with other devices, such as smartwatches, and can be used by up to seven different people with their own profiles.
Tangram Skipping Rope
The advent of the smart home and interconnected devices means that almost any item you can think of can also come in a smart version. That doesn't just include gadgets that supplement workouts but also the direct equipment used for exercising, including the likes of dumbbells that can automatically count reps. Another good example is the Tangram Skipping Rope, a jumping rope packed with smart features and LED lights.
As you'd expect from smart gym equipment, the Tangram Skipping Rope can connect to other devices and automatically collect data such as the number of jumps you have performed or the amount of time you have been exercising. A companion app also features a range of workouts and interval training modes so that you don't necessarily have to do the same boring routine over and over again.
However, the Tangram Skipping Rope has some extra handy features that help it stand out. The LED lights on the rope itself can project statistics in the air as you exercise, so you can keep track of everything without having to stop to look at an app. Ball bearings inside the ergonomically designed rubber handles allow the rope to move more smoothly, and the product is durable, so should last a long time even if used every day.
Smart Scales
Standard bathroom scales are a good way for anyone trying to lose weight or simply get healthier to track their progress. They can be used to accurately measure how much body weight a person has lost quickly and without fuss. However, they are fairly limited in terms of other functions as they usually will only be able to tell you your weight in pounds, stones, or kilograms — at least, that was the case until relatively recently.
Smart digital scales can provide much more insight into your body than just displaying your weight. Even basic products can measure body metrics that include fat percentage, body mass, and even bone density. By programming in your height and age, they often can tell you things such as your body mass index (BMI) and can also connect with health apps on smartphones.
One of the most advanced is Withings' Body Scan device. With FDA approval, the Body Scan is a digital scale that comes with additional sensors such as an electrocardiogram (ECG). This makes it useful for detecting heart and nerve signals and can help determine the health of your internal organs and detect problems before symptoms start showing. Using this information, the companion app makes personalized suggestions on how to improve your overall health.
Beats Fit Pro
Headphones might not seem like an essential fitness gadget at first, yet they are one item many people could not be without when exercising. A great playlist that can motivate and pump you up can be an important step in going the extra mile on that run or beating your personal best on the weights. Blasting out the music from a speaker isn't exactly good etiquette in a gym, so a great pair of headphones is necessary to listen to your music.
There is a wide array of headphone options to choose from, with wireless earphones that utilize Bluetooth to connect to smartphones and other devices being the most popular choice for those working out, as there are no cables to get in the way. Of the various wireless headphones available, the Beats Fit Pro is easy to recommend and arguably the best choice for providing that vital audio distraction during workouts.
While they don't come cheap, the Beats Fit Pro offer active noise-canceling to block out unwanted noises. A battery life of up to six hours means they should easily last even the most arduous exercise sessions. Sweat and water resistance also make them perfect for all weather conditions as well.
Smart Rings
While smartwatches and fitness trackers are the usual way people measure their health and exercise goals, alternatives are available. These might come in handy for people who can't wear watches for whatever reason or want a less intrusive option, perhaps because a smartwatch may not fit with their fashion sense or style. Whatever the case, smart rings are a replacement option that may well be useful to many people.
In many ways, smart rings work in exactly the same way as a smartwatch. They can use biometric scanners to track bodily metrics such as heart rate and measure steps taken or calories burned during workouts. Many also utilize NFC chips, so they can be used for payments or to communicate with other devices, and Bluetooth integration allows smart rings to work with companion apps or smartphones.
Additionally, certain smart rings feature motion controls so that you can perform actions using gestures rather than having to press buttons or rely on an app. If you don't want to wear a watch and don't mind the lack of a screen, smart rings offer a good solution that means you can still track your activities in a far less intrusive way.
Tonal
When it comes to getting fit and exercising, there are endless possibilities. Some people might prefer to go running outside, while others are happy to call into the gym multiple times a week. Yet, for many individuals, these options may not be convenient or even possible. That's where home gyms can really shine.
The COVID-19 pandemic shone a spotlight on these kinds of fitness equipment, with the likes of Peloton seeing a massive rise in popularity as people were unable to leave their homes. For those who don't want to be restricted to one type of activity, though, smart home gyms such as Tonal offer a lot of flexibility and variety.
Tonal is a wall-mounted system that uses resistance training rather than weights for strength building. Once installed, the rope attached to the Tonal machine can be positioned in a variety of ways for different strength-based workouts. The first time the device is used, you perform a basic test to determine the types of exercises you should be doing and how much resistance you need for each routine.
Where Tonal excels is in the way that it tracks every possible metric. As you get stronger and more proficient, it will automatically increase the weight and suggest new workouts so you can get the most out of every session. At almost $4,000, it is super expensive but may be worth it for those who don't want to take up a lot of space in their home or rely on visiting a gym.