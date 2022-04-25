Apple Just Gave You A New Way To Track Your Water Intake
If you think you've already seen everything when it comes to smart devices, allow us to introduce the HidrateSpark Pro Smart Water Bottle, now available on the Apple Store. These fancy bottles are fully synced with the Apple Watch via the Apple Health app to make sure you stay hydrated throughout the day. The HidrateSpark bottles come in two price variants, a total of four colors, and with a host of features that might help you monitor your water intake in a pleasing, unobtrusive way.
On the surface, the HidrateSpark bottles don't look much different from your regular steel water tumbler. Upon closer inspection, however, you'd surely notice the LED puck at the base that lights up with a full rainbow of colors. This feature is present in both bottles and it isn't just decorative, however nice it may look. The LED puck is fully customizable and it alerts you when it's time to take another sip.
For those of us who tend to forget to drink enough water, the HidrateSpark Pro smart water bottle might be a good, if expensive, alternative to simply using a smartphone app or setting reminders yourself. Let's take a look at the differences between the two bottles and delve into just what it is that they really offer — apart from a container for your drink of choice.
Two pricing options, but neither are cheap
The more expensive HidrateSpark Pro Steel costs a pretty penny ($80) and comes in silver and black. This is a vacuum-insulated water bottle that Apple promises will keep your liquids cold for up to 24 hours. The Pro Steel can hold up to 32 ounces of liquid, and it comes with chug and straw lids to accommodate your drinking preferences. You can wash both the bottle and the lid in the dishwasher, and both are BPA-free. The LED puck should obviously be kept out of harm's way, so you'll have to resort to wiping it down with a damp cloth if you should ever need to clean it.
As mentioned, the LED puck does more than just look pretty — it transmits data via Bluetooth in real-time and that is where the Apple ecosystem comes in. You can sync your new water bottle to your iPhone or your Apple Watch. This helps both the bottle and the Apple Health app keep track of your water consumption.
If the $80 price tag is a bit too steep, there's a cheaper variant too, but it's not made out of steel like the first model. The less pricey option is dubbed the HidrateSpark Pro Tritan Plastic Sea Glass and it can be purchased in either a turquoise green or black color for $59.95. This is a 24-ounce bottle made out of sturdy Tritan plastic. Aside from being smaller and made from different materials, it's similar to its more expensive counterpart. It still keeps your drink cold for up to 24 hours, it still has the LED sensor puck, chug/straw lids, and is BPA-free.