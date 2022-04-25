Apple Just Gave You A New Way To Track Your Water Intake

If you think you've already seen everything when it comes to smart devices, allow us to introduce the HidrateSpark Pro Smart Water Bottle, now available on the Apple Store. These fancy bottles are fully synced with the Apple Watch via the Apple Health app to make sure you stay hydrated throughout the day. The HidrateSpark bottles come in two price variants, a total of four colors, and with a host of features that might help you monitor your water intake in a pleasing, unobtrusive way.

On the surface, the HidrateSpark bottles don't look much different from your regular steel water tumbler. Upon closer inspection, however, you'd surely notice the LED puck at the base that lights up with a full rainbow of colors. This feature is present in both bottles and it isn't just decorative, however nice it may look. The LED puck is fully customizable and it alerts you when it's time to take another sip.

For those of us who tend to forget to drink enough water, the HidrateSpark Pro smart water bottle might be a good, if expensive, alternative to simply using a smartphone app or setting reminders yourself. Let's take a look at the differences between the two bottles and delve into just what it is that they really offer — apart from a container for your drink of choice.