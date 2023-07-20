What Are Smart Rings, And Why Aren't They More Popular?

At the moment, smart rings aren't much more than a lesser-known subset of the wearable smart tech sector, rather than a standout development like smartwatches. However, that doesn't mean nobody has been trying to innovate with them. Multiple companies like Oura, Fujitsu, Nod, and even Amazon have taken a swing at the concept in the last decade, though the responses have been underwhelming.

According to a recent report from The Elec, Samsung will be next to take a crack at the smart ring concept in the not-too-distant future. This new device is allegedly named the Galaxy Ring. Not much is known about it at the moment beyond the fact that its circuits will be manufactured by Japanese company Meiko. The Samsung branding alone may help in marketing the Galaxy Ring, but if the company wants it to become a household name, it will need to innovate the concept in ways that haven't already been established by other smart tech or wearables, including its own Galaxy Watch line.

Any device needs to go beyond the usual metabolics and touch payment. Perhaps it could be useful as a security device for your home or phone. Or, alternatively, it could offer similar features to a smartwatch, but with a drastically reduced price point to entice early adopters. Smartwatches are expensive, after all, so a similar device with a cheaper tag could be appealing.