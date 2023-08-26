This High-Tech Scale Unlocks Health Details You Used To Need A Doctor For

French consumer electronics brand Withings has announced that its next smart scale has received a nof from the Food and Drug Administration FDA for sale in the U.S. later this year. Called the Body Scan, the device might look like an ordinary digital weight scale, but it comes packed with biosensors that offer much deeper insights into one's physical wellness. The most notable among them is a 6-lead ECG (electrocardiogram) array that measures electrical signals pulsing through the heart.

The FDA approval specifically clears the Withings health station's ability to assess signs of atrial fibrillation (A-Fib), a type of arrhythmic heart activity that could lead to serious issues like heart failure and stroke. The Apple Watch is well known for offering A-Fib detection capability using the onboard ECG sensor, but it was actually Withings that launched the world's first smartwatch with built-in ECG sensors back in 2019, followed by a first-of-its-kind ECG-ready hybrid smartwatch.

In addition to measuring electrical heart signals, the ECG module on the Body Scan also allows users to measure nerve activity. This is achieved by measuring the sweat gland activity in the feet by passing a small current and collecting the critical data in less than 20 seconds. Based on the readings, the companion app offers personalized insights so that users can make appropriate dietary and lifestyle changes to get things in order.