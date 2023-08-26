This High-Tech Scale Unlocks Health Details You Used To Need A Doctor For
French consumer electronics brand Withings has announced that its next smart scale has received a nof from the Food and Drug Administration FDA for sale in the U.S. later this year. Called the Body Scan, the device might look like an ordinary digital weight scale, but it comes packed with biosensors that offer much deeper insights into one's physical wellness. The most notable among them is a 6-lead ECG (electrocardiogram) array that measures electrical signals pulsing through the heart.
The FDA approval specifically clears the Withings health station's ability to assess signs of atrial fibrillation (A-Fib), a type of arrhythmic heart activity that could lead to serious issues like heart failure and stroke. The Apple Watch is well known for offering A-Fib detection capability using the onboard ECG sensor, but it was actually Withings that launched the world's first smartwatch with built-in ECG sensors back in 2019, followed by a first-of-its-kind ECG-ready hybrid smartwatch.
In addition to measuring electrical heart signals, the ECG module on the Body Scan also allows users to measure nerve activity. This is achieved by measuring the sweat gland activity in the feet by passing a small current and collecting the critical data in less than 20 seconds. Based on the readings, the companion app offers personalized insights so that users can make appropriate dietary and lifestyle changes to get things in order.
The smartest scale out there
Aside from ECG, the Withings smart scale also measures regular heart rate and calculates the vascular age based on arterial activity and wellness. The company says it calculates vascular using a patented tech, offering users an invaluable insight into their heart's health vis-a-vis the medical norm for their particular age. The device can also measure the body's calorie burn rate, a metabolic marker that is commonly known as BMR and is directly linked to a person's diet and workout patterns.
The Body Scan, which is set to go on sale in September for $399.95, is also capable of deeper body system assessment. Withing calls it "segmental body composition," a metric that is achieved using Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA). This holistic approach includes assessing the body water percentage, fat percentage (overall and visceral), as well as muscle and bone mass for the entire body and individual parts, too.
Withing says all this critical health data is measured within three seconds of passing an electrical signal through the handgrip. Segmental body composition allows an unprecedented level of insight into body system and limb activity by measuring localized fat and mass distribution. For athletes and people living with muscle-related health issues, such deep analysis not only makes it easier to spot the problems, but also paves the way for quick diagnosis and recovery.