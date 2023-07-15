The 5 Best Wireless Earbuds For Running In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
People enjoy a sonic distraction while working out, be it be podcasts, audiobooks, or music, having audio tracks playing in your ear can help hype you up and keep you focused. This is especially true for running. Having a solid playlist of uptempo beats is a great way to ensure that you hit your pace goals. If you're the type of runner who enjoys a soundtrack, it's important to have the best ear gear for it.
While it's true that there are many headphones out there, comfort and ease of use are two very important factors when choosing the right sound accessory. In general, earphones that are small and wireless come highly recommended so your movements are not restricted. Moreover, you may want to consider a set of earbuds that have some water resistance so that you can sweat through your workout without a malfunction.
After that is finding a pair that has your preferred headphone technology. A lot of people like being able to tune out the world while they run. However, unless you're racking up miles on a treadmill, lack of awareness about surroundings can be unsafe. For this reason, you may want to check out headphone alternatives that let you listen to tunes without completely losing yourself.
Finally, you'll want to consider cost. There are lots of earbud brands to choose from that fit whatever budget and a lot of models often go on sale as well. If you're in the market for new wireless earbuds to accompany you on your next run, here are currently some of the best options you should look into.
For the frugal runner: TOZO T6
You don't have to spend a lot to get an excellent pair of truly wireless earbuds. The TOZO T6 are a popular choice among people looking for affordable earphones. Currently on sale for $26.98 on Amazon, you get earbuds that are lightweight and comfortable for long wear. One of the best features is their IPX8 water resistance rating, making them the perfect listening device for sweaty sprints as well as workouts in light rain. They can also last around 10 hours on a single battery charge and 45 hours when you bring along the compact charging case.
The TOZO T6 earbuds come in a variety of colors, include six different sizes, and are equipped with smart touch control that lets you easily control playback without needing to do it on your phone. If you're looking for something cheap but doesn't skimp on features, look no further than the TOZO T6: It's currently #6 on Amazon's list of best-selling earbud and in-ear headphones. If you buy them through the TOZO website where they're on sale for $29.99, you can get a 30-day money-back guarantee as well as a year-long warranty.
Cancel all the noise: Beats Fit Pro
The Beats Fit Pro earbuds — which are owned by Apple — top various best earphone lists and are in fact one of SlashGear's picks for best noise-cancelling earbuds to consider getting. They are in general a great pair to use for almost any type of workout, but are an excellent choice for runs that allow you to safely mute environmental noise while you enjoy your music playlist. Their secure and snug fit ensures that they stay on even during rigorous races. The Beats Fit Pro earbuds come with multiple listening modes — including active noise-cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode — as well as an easy way to switch between.
The pair has great battery life, and with ANC turned on, they can last up to six hours of nonstop listening, which should be more than enough time to finish a half-marathon — near a full marathon for experienced runners. They are also sweat and water-resistant and come with a charging case.
Right now, the Beats Fit Pro earbuds are on sale on Amazon for $179.95. If you own an iPhone and other compatible Apple brand earphones, you may get the benefit of Apple-specific features like spatial audio and audio-sharing, but they are otherwise also compatible with Android mobile devices.
Try bone conduction technology: Oladance Open Ear Earbuds
If you want a safer alternative to noise-cancelling earbuds, you may want to venture into bone conduction headphone territory. Simply put, rather than having sound hit your eardrums directly as most in-ear headphones do, audio is transmitted through vibrations that roll through your jaw bones instead. Sound completely skips your eardrums — minimizing the potential for hearing impairment — and your ability to hear sound traveling by air is maintained, as is your alertness for your immediate surroundings.
If you want this with a traditional headphone feel, try Oladance Open Ear Earbuds. They have a convenient ear hook design that some may consider a bit more secure than regular in-ear earbuds because they are less prone to falling off. The earphones won't require the use of wingtips and instead sit comfortably right on top of your ears.
Despite the absence of an ear seal, many tech reviewers commend their ability to produce good-quality acoustic sound. The battery life is also quite impressive: Provided that volume levels are set to 50%, you can enjoy up to 16 hours of nonstop playback and up to 10 hours at maximum volume levels, making them great for exercise.
On Amazon, the Oladance Open Earbuds are currently priced at $149.99. However, ordering them through the official website also affords you fast shipping, a three-month risk-free trial, and a year-long warranty for the same price.
For those who run for miles and miles: JLab Epic Air Sport
Another excellent earphone pick that employs the ear hook design is JLab's Epic Air Sport. They are particularly great for long runs because not only are they comfortable to wear, but they also stay in place quite well and have an IP66 water resistance rating. Other great features include touch panel controls, wear detect sensors that will pause your audio automatically when you take the earbuds off and resume once they're back on, listening modes that include ANC and transparency mode, and the ability to make further earphone control customizations through a companion app.
Its most runner-friendly component however is its battery life: The manufacturer claims that you can get over 15 hours of Bluetooth playback or 11 hours with ANC turned on. When you bring the charging case along, you can charge each earbud for 15 minutes to get about an hour of playtime back. The JLab Epic Air Sport earbuds are already quite affordable on Amazon at $79.99, but they are currently cheaper through the official product website at $64.99.
Splurge on premium-quality sound: Sony WF-1000XM4
Regular runners who happen to also be serious audiophiles may not mind laying down more money for earphones if it means being able to enjoy top-notch features. The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are currently one of the best earbuds you can get and are certainly an excellent contender if you are looking for a pair that has excellent levels of isolation and noise-cancelling. They also have an automatic noise reduction mode that effectively stop the loud sound of wind from coming through as well as adaptive sound controls that automatically adjusts ambient sound levels depending on where you are.
They have foam ear tips that are comfortable for long wear and a charging case that can fully juice up the pair in only 90 minutes, which you only have to do after already enjoying around eight hours of listening with ANC turned on at medium volume levels. While the earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS devices — the mobile app unlocks more customizations — they have certain Google-friendly features that make them more convenient to use, such as Google Assistant integration and Google Fast Pair.
The current cost of the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds is quite an investment at $278, but if online reviews of the brand's top-shelf sound quality are to be believed, the hefty price tag could be worth it.