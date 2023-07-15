The 5 Best Wireless Earbuds For Running In 2023

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

People enjoy a sonic distraction while working out, be it be podcasts, audiobooks, or music, having audio tracks playing in your ear can help hype you up and keep you focused. This is especially true for running. Having a solid playlist of uptempo beats is a great way to ensure that you hit your pace goals. If you're the type of runner who enjoys a soundtrack, it's important to have the best ear gear for it.

While it's true that there are many headphones out there, comfort and ease of use are two very important factors when choosing the right sound accessory. In general, earphones that are small and wireless come highly recommended so your movements are not restricted. Moreover, you may want to consider a set of earbuds that have some water resistance so that you can sweat through your workout without a malfunction.

After that is finding a pair that has your preferred headphone technology. A lot of people like being able to tune out the world while they run. However, unless you're racking up miles on a treadmill, lack of awareness about surroundings can be unsafe. For this reason, you may want to check out headphone alternatives that let you listen to tunes without completely losing yourself.

Finally, you'll want to consider cost. There are lots of earbud brands to choose from that fit whatever budget and a lot of models often go on sale as well. If you're in the market for new wireless earbuds to accompany you on your next run, here are currently some of the best options you should look into.