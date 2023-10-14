5 Of The Most Popular Garmin Watches For Running

While running may be your primary fitness activity, you may also participate in other sports from time to time. That's where the Garmin Venu 2 — about $260 on Amazon — comes in, with a design that ensures multisport athletes can track all of their activities from the convenience of one device. Its attractive AMOLED display is crisp and clear, making its screen easy to see in a variety of lighting conditions, including bright sunlight. The watch also features pre-loaded animated on-screen workouts, so whether you're doing squats or HIIT, you'll know you're using the right form and techniques.

When you're ready to focus on running, the watch is ready to help with real-time data on pace and distance so you can monitor and adjust your speed, stride, or route along the way. It also has advanced tools that provide insight into stride length, ground contact time, and balance for those times when you really want to get into the details of your performance.

Managing stress and getting enough sleep are also important to running, and this watch provides all-day stress monitoring, tracking mental and physical stress, as well as providing a comprehensive sleep score to help you determine whether you're getting all the ZZZs you need to stay healthy. Its battery lasts up to 11 days in smartwatch mode and up to 22 hours in GPS mode, and if you need to pay for something while you're out on your run, you can do so from your wrist with Garmin Pay.