5 Of The Most Popular Garmin Watches For Running
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Running is one of the world's most popular sports, with nearly 50 million Americans turning to the sport as a way to get in shape. And with good reason. Running has a lot of health benefits, including improved heart health, a better mood, and more restful sleep, to name just a few. Besides a good pair of shoes, the sport doesn't require much equipment, making it easy for almost anyone to get started. Given the running's popularity, it's no surprise many seek ways to improve their performance.
While many people turn to Android or iPhone running apps for help, if you want to take your running game to the next level, Garmin running watches are one of the most effective ways to do so. Strapping one of these watches to your wrist allows you to track your stats, log your route, monitor your heart rate, and more, depending on the model you choose. The best running watch for you will depend on your goals, fitness level, and budget. Here are a few of the most popular Garmin watches to help you get the most out of your running journey.
Garmin Forerunner 55
If you're new to running, it's a good idea to choose a watch that has the essential features every runner needs without being overwhelming. The Garmin Forerunner 55 fits the bill, featuring a user-friendly interface that allows you to track your running time, distance, and pace using its built-in GPS. If you're not sure of what type of workout you want to do on a given day, you can turn to one of the watch's tailored training plans or suggested runs to help you figure things out and keep you motivated.
The watch boasts an up to two-week battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours in GPS mode, so you won't have to worry about whether it's charged when you're ready to go for a run. It also allows you to monitor your heart rate during your workouts so you can ensure you're always in the zone, helping you achieve your fitness goals faster. Beginner and veteran runners alike often need help improving their running form, and this watch's cadence alerts help ensure your stride is on point, which can help reduce the risk of injury. Its simplicity and relatively low price point — $200 on Amazon — make it an excellent choice for anyone looking for an entry-level running watch.
Garmin Venu 2
While running may be your primary fitness activity, you may also participate in other sports from time to time. That's where the Garmin Venu 2 — about $260 on Amazon — comes in, with a design that ensures multisport athletes can track all of their activities from the convenience of one device. Its attractive AMOLED display is crisp and clear, making its screen easy to see in a variety of lighting conditions, including bright sunlight. The watch also features pre-loaded animated on-screen workouts, so whether you're doing squats or HIIT, you'll know you're using the right form and techniques.
When you're ready to focus on running, the watch is ready to help with real-time data on pace and distance so you can monitor and adjust your speed, stride, or route along the way. It also has advanced tools that provide insight into stride length, ground contact time, and balance for those times when you really want to get into the details of your performance.
Managing stress and getting enough sleep are also important to running, and this watch provides all-day stress monitoring, tracking mental and physical stress, as well as providing a comprehensive sleep score to help you determine whether you're getting all the ZZZs you need to stay healthy. Its battery lasts up to 11 days in smartwatch mode and up to 22 hours in GPS mode, and if you need to pay for something while you're out on your run, you can do so from your wrist with Garmin Pay.
Garmin Forerunner 265
Serious runners require serious tools, and that's exactly what the Garmin Forerunner 265 — $450 on Amazon for the 46mm variant — brings to the table. Designed for serious runners, the watch boasts a 1.3-inch colorful AMOLED display and delivers detailed metrics to your wrist so you can keep track of everything you need to optimize your workout and focus on the things that are most important to your training and performance goals.
The watch also boasts some impressive customization features, including the option of displaying up to six custom data fields per page, setting alerts for personalized metrics like pace, distance, and heart rate, and the ability to load personal training plans. If you're like many runners, you like to listen to music during your runs. This watch makes it easy to do, allowing you to download playlists from Spotify, Deezer, or Amazon Music to the device, so you can say goodbye to the days of a heavy smartphone weighing you down on your runs. Its blend of precision, customization, and training insights makes this watch a comprehensive tool for serious athletes.
Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar
While many take up running to improve their health and well-being, others are motivated by the competitive aspect of the sport, constantly striving to lead the pack. If you fall into the second category, the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar — $600 on Amazon — is worth a closer look. Its slim and light design ensures comfort during long runs and workouts, and its advanced recovery tools give you insights into how far you can push yourself on any given day.
If you're preparing for a 5K or marathon, you can use its race adaptive training plan feature to generate suggested daily workouts. They are adapted to your current fitness level, performance data, and specific race goals to help you get the most out of each workout. As your endurance and performance improve, the training plan adjusts to your changing needs. The watch also offers targeted tips and predicts your completion time, helping you to set realistic goals and expectations as you train.
Training for a race can take its toll on any watch's battery, but the Garmin Forerunner 955 has a distinct advantage — harnessing the power of the sun to provide up to 45 hours of battery life in GPS mode or up to 110 hours in UltraTrac mode, so you can focus on long runs without worrying about running out of power even when you can't charge your watch.
Garmin Vívoactive 5
Tech-savvy runners will appreciate the Garmin Vívoactive 5 — $300 on Amazon — for the modern, intuitive user experience it delivers, integrating seamlessly with a digital lifestyle. The watch features a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a clear and responsive interface that ensures you can easily access and view the data you need during your runs. Its integrated music features allow you to listen to your favorite tunes on the go without bringing your phone along, helping to turn every run into an immersive listening experience.
The watch's smart notifications and texting ensure you can stay connected on the go, making it easy to receive and manage texts, emails, and notifications on your wrist when the watch is paired with your phone. It also goes a long way towards helping you bring your A-game to every run with built-in apps for running and other activities. If you want to take your training up a notch, you can use the watch's interval creation feature to build a personalized interval workout. You can also track your recovery and sleep with this watch, providing you with a holistic overview of your fitness and health.