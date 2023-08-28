Best Running Apps For iPhone And Android
Running apps can be the perfect companion to a good jog around the neighborhood. There are a lot of apps available for both Android and iPhones for people looking to get started with running and tracking. Whether you're just getting into the hobby or you're a veteran, there's something there for you. Each of these apps has the same end result of trying to get you in shape, allowing you to run as far as you can.
What app you choose will certainly depend on what you're looking for. If you want the help of a trainer, then there are apps dedicated to offering that. The downside is many of the apps out there do cost a subscription fee, but there are also a bunch out there that are free of charge. Most of them do offer a free membership trial to take advantage of the features before you fully commit.
Nike Run Club
For those of you looking for a completely free option, it's tough to go wrong with Nike Run Club. You won't have to pay a dime to get all you need out of this app, and it's a great choice for anybody getting into running for the first time or returning vets.
You're able to track your progress, work with a coach, and compare your times with other people using the Nike Run Club app. If you're training for a marathon, the app has options there for you as well. It's very versatile, as it'll have different types of runs and workouts for you depending on what you're training for. It can also tell you when it's time to replace your shoes.
If you have a smartwatch that you use to track your progress, you're able to fully integrate it within the Nike Run Club app without missing a beat. Despite being over a decade old, it's still one of the best choices out there.
Peloton
A lot of people get into running and exercising through the popular Peloton Bike. In order to get the most out of your bike, you'll need to have the Peloton app. Downloading the app gives you access to all sorts of exercises when on your bike, and having a subscription will also give you features outside of just being on the bike. You'll be able to use the Peloton app to go on runs, hikes, and work with trainers.
It's probably best to only grab a subscription if you have a Peloton Bike or Peloton Tread already, as you'll be missing out on a big chunk of the experience without it. However, it's a bit of a no-brainer to take advantage of the app if you have a Peloton product, as well as exercise outside of it. This app has the bonus of working both on an indoor bike and outdoors, so you're able to mix it up a bit if you'd like to.
Garmin Connect
For owners of a Garmin watch, it would make sense to give the Garmin Connect app a try. You're able to get a whole training regiment onto your watch through this app, so there's some powerful synergy going on there. If you're going on runs, it's very easy to keep track of your routes, distance, and time it took. Your "My Day" page will give you all the stats you need.
This app also lets you keep track of your calories, steps, heart rate, and many other things. That's all on top of the running you can do with it, so there's really a lot of features to take in with this app. You can also use the app to create your own workout routines and courses. On top of that, there is a way to create Challenges with friends on Garmin Connect who are also running with the app.
Couch to 5K
For people just getting into running for the first time, the Couch to 5K app might be the best option out there. As the name suggests, this is an app that people use to jump off a more sedentary lifestyle and get to running a 5K. You'll be able to come at this app with as little running experience as possible, and the idea behind it is you'll be ready to run by the end of the program.
If you're sticking with the app's schedule, all you'll have to do is spend 20 to 30 minutes — three times a week — running. The program lasts a total of nine weeks, and the app says you'll be ready to run a 5K by the end of it.
Obviously, your mileage will vary, and just because somebody else is ready to go by the end of the program doesn't mean you will be too. However, there's no question you'll be in better shape by the end, and maybe you'll want to keep your running career going.
Map My Run by Under Armour
Like Nike, Under Armour has gotten into the running app game with Map My Run. There's a lot to like here, and if you're somebody who has a lot of brand loyalty to Under Armour, then you'll want to give it a try. This app lets you create your own routes and then share them to social media. It will also give you a look at your records, pace, and calories burned — all things that are very familiar to fitness apps.
The Map My Run app does have the ability to link with MyFitnessPal, so you can get a look at your eating habits along with the rest of your fitness all in one spot. That type of versatility is nice to have, and can even help your phone remain less cluttered and save on storage space. Even without MyFitnessPal, the Under Armour app is a very good app for tracking your runs.