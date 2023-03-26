What To Do When Your Android Phone's Storage Is Full

The first step to reclaiming some of your phone's storage space is to do a little spring cleaning. It's very likely that you have a lot of files you don't need or use, and getting rid of them will help you save space. The main culprits here tend to be videos, photos, and downloaded files. Start with photos (screenshots included), as Android photos can actually be pretty huge files. Videos are another thing entirely. If you record them on your phone frequently, your storage will be used up in no time.

The best way to remove unnecessary photos from your Android device is to use the Google Photos app. However, you can also use any basic photo app that your phone is currently running. The method is the same: simply run the app, tap and hold on the photo or video you wish to remove, and then press Delete at the top. Once you've selected a single photo, you can tap on as many as you like and delete them too. You won't need to tap and hold each time.

Newer phones (Android 11 and up) will hold photos in the trash for 30 days after deletion unless the backup and sync feature is enabled, in which case the number jumps to 60 days. To empty the trash, tap Library at the bottom of Google Photos, then Trash, More, and Empty Trash. When asked if you wish to delete the items permanently, say yes. Alternatively, you can upload the content to your Google cloud storage, then delete them from your device, so that you free up space without permanently losing the videos and images.