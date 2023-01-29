What To Do If You Can't Find An App On Your Android Phone

In 2022, users could choose from 2.68 million apps on the Google Play Store (via Statista). While some of these apps come pre-installed, downloading additional apps is just a few taps away. Almost all these apps are built for a specific purpose. For instance, apps like Instagram and Facebook let you digitally socialize and connect with friends and family. Then there's the Amazon app that allows you to shop from your couch. Want to watch movies or web shows? Platforms like Netflix and Hulu have Android apps as well.

In 2016, average Android users downloaded about 35 apps on their smartphone (via Think With Google), which has only increased over time. Today, some users have over 100 apps, and it takes seconds to open one. However, with so many icons in the app drawer, it can be challenging to locate an app, especially if you are in a hurry. Have you struggled to find the one app you need and spent an entire minute figuring out where it is? Well, you are not alone.

Due to similarities in app icons and unusual app naming choices (e.g., "Immortal" instead of "Diablo Immortal"), finding an app can be a daunting task. Thankfully, there are several ways to organize your Android apps. Several manufacturers provide an app search feature in the app drawer. You can also create and organize app shortcuts on your home screen or group similar apps in a folder so that you can find them all at once.