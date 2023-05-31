Garmin's New Smartwatches Expect You'll Pay More For AMOLED And Longer Battery Life

Today Garmin announced the newest addition to its line of GPS-ready smartwatches, the epix Pro Series. The AMOLED-screen watches are aimed at a more active smartwatch user who is of the mountain climbing, marathon running persuasion, in a similar vein as the Apple Watch Ultra.

According to Garmin, the watch is "built for 24/7 wear" meaning that it's designed to stand up to a fair amount of abuse. For the epix Pro, Garmin added a built-in flashlight, preloaded activities like soccer and horseback riding, and several dozen more. Plus, it has a Red Shift mode that changes the screen to a red tint so it doesn't hurt your eyes when looking at the screen in low light.

Plus, the GPS features allow you to navigate to your heart's content and the watch even features weather radar. A fairly staggering 31 days of possible battery life is the icing on the cake. However, like the Apple Watch Ultra, the epix Pro is not at all cheap.