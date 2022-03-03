Garmin Descent G1 Smartwatch Battery Lasts Between 25 Hours And 4 Months

Garmin has been staying busy lately. It's barely been a month since we announced the company's latest smartwatches, but now, Garmin is adding yet another watch to its lineup — this time tailored towards diving. Dubbed the Descent G1, the dive computer/watch is supposed to be a companion for staying active both topside and underwater. Alongside its various features that make diving easier, the watch offers great battery life, reaching as long as 4 months in solar mode (for the solar charging variant specifically).

The new Descent G1 comes in two variants, one with solar charging and one without. The solar model is sold in Hurricane Blue and Black, while the non-solar Descent sticks to equally muted colors: Slate Gray and Powder Gray. On the outside, the watch looks like your standard, bulky, sturdy smartwatch made for sports, but on the inside, the device packs hardware that can support diving up to 100 meters (328 feet.)

In order to house all that hardware, the exterior of the watch has to be durable too. The Descent G1 has been tested for dive compliance, is confirmed to be leakproof, features a strong sapphire lens, and comes with inductive buttons. The straps on the watch are interchangeable, allowing for wider options that can be worn over a wet suit.