AMOLED Screens Explained: How They Work, And Are They Worth The Price?

There's no shortage of different display types to choose from. LCD, QLCD, AMOLED, and OLED displays are all commonplace in modern tech. However, it's essential to know that each one of these has its pros and cons.

For many, an OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screen is their preferred display type. That's because OLED inherently functions differently from traditional LCDs, and with that comes some critical benefits. LCD screens produce color via an RGB mesh backlight that is always on when the device is on. On the other hand, OLED displays produce light for each individual pixel on the screen via millions of microscopic LEDs.

AMOLED (active-matrix organic light-emitting diode) is a step above OLED screens, improving the tech in several ways. This premium display type was out of reach for many for a long time due to its price. Although it's still not cheap, it is significantly more affordable. At the end of the day, whether the hefty price tag for an AMOLED display is worth it is subjective. But here are the advantages and disadvantages of the display so you can make an informed decision for yourself.