Every New Galaxy Tab S9 Feature That You Wont Get With An iPad

During Samsung's Unpacked event, audiences were treated to a sneak peek of the upcoming line of Galaxy tablets. This new iteration, dubbed Galaxy Tab S9, improves on its predecessors in a few different ways. For example, the S9 offers a twenty percent larger quad-speaker system and a bigger display with support for Multi Window and Pop-Up View. It also brings support for applications iPad users have been enjoying for years, such as GoodNotes, the video editing app LumaFusion, and the drawing app Clip Studio Paint, making it a solid alternative to the iPad Pro.

Samsung also packed the S9 with a few features you can't find on an iPad. For example, the S9 offers a new aspect ratio that Apple has yet to match. It also sports some durability features that make the iPad look incredibly fragile in comparison and a top-of-the-line cooling system that keeps the tablet chill at all times.