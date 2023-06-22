Here's How Much An iPad Battery Replacement Costs
When you think about getting your iPad repaired, your first assumption is probably the screen or outer casing. But there are a lot of other assorted bits and bops on the inside of that thing, some of which are more sensitive than others. Out of all those internals, both the most important and, unfortunately, one of the most fragile, is the battery.
In the event your iPad battery suddenly dies, there isn't a whole lot you can do to fix it on your own. As such, you'll more than likely need to take it to your local Apple Store or a licensed third-party supplier to have it checked out and, most often, replaced. The good news is that replacing the battery on an iPad isn't usually as expensive as a full device diagnostic or replacement. The bad news is that it still isn't free, and the exact amount you'll pay will depend on the kind of iPad you're using.
General costs
The precise amount you would need to pay to replace the battery in your iPad depends on the model you're using and its specifications. For the most part, with models that have many variations like the iPad Pro, you may see a wider range in potential prices.
The cheapest model to replace the battery in would be a regular, no-subtitle, iPad. According to Apple's repair estimate tool, any iPad that's Generation 9 or earlier would cost $99 to have the battery replaced. That increases slightly to $119 starting at Generation 10. That $119 is also how much it would cost to replace the battery in any generation of iPad Mini or iPad Air.
You begin to see more price variation once you move up to the iPad Pro. Starting from the oldest 9.7 inch original iPad Pro, the price is still $119, and that extends to all variations up to and including the 12.9 inch Generation 5 iPad Pro. Once you move into Generation 6, though, the price jumps significantly to $179.
Free battery replacement with AppleCare+
Paying over $100 out of pocket to replace your iPad's battery can be a bit of a bummer, but there is a way to get a battery replacement for free. If you have an AppleCare+ subscription, then all battery replacements, no matter what model of iPad you're using, are completely free of charge. The only caveat to this feature is that your battery needs to be in a sufficiently diminished state.
When you bring your iPad in, the techs will test it to see how much of a charge it can retain. If the battery retains less than 80% of original designated capacity, they'll replace it for free, even if it's just a result of normal wear and tear. They don't even let you do that with the regular warranty, so if you find yourself with a bad battery, it may be wise to invest in AppleCare+.