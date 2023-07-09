5 Of The Best Android Apps For Calorie Counting

Featuring an organized and visually appealing interface, YAZIO Fasting & Food Tracker is the calorie counter for people who prefer using apps with a bit of aesthetics. Inside the app, you'll find four main tabs. First, there's the Diary which provides you with a comprehensive overview of your day. It displays your total calories with macronutrient information, the foods you've consumed for each meal, your water intake, the type of exercises you did, and your current weight. There's also a Notes section here to hold your thoughts, reflections, and mood. You can readily go to past diary entries by simply tapping the calendar icon at the top and selecting the date you want to review. This helps you get better insight into your progress.

Next, there's the Intermittent Fasting (IF) tracker tab. While most of the IF plans here are only available in the Pro version, you can still use the 16:8 tracker for free. This is where you eat for eight hours and fast for the next 16. If you're new to intermittent fasting, you can find infographics about the practice in this tab.

Then, you have the Recipes tab, packed with at least 1000 meal ideas. The recipes are categorized not only by meal type but also by calorie count to make it easier for you to choose what to make. Finally, there's the Me tab, where you can check your progress, goals, and challenges you can start (no chocolate, no sugar, etc.).