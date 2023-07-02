5 Of The Best iPhone Apps For Calorie Counting

With the emergence of smartphones, it's become easier than ever to count your calories. Whether you're trying to lose weight or simply keep track of how much you're eating, there's a simple way to do it. The best calorie-counting apps are ones where you're able to log the meal you just ate to easily see how many calories you have remaining for the day.

iPhones, like Androids, have plenty of ways to track calories, but with so many apps flooding the market, it can be tough to track down what will work best for you. Many calorie-counting apps have both paid and free versions, with the paid version offering more features. It's important to consider cost when it comes to these apps, but many people will be fine with the free tiers. MyFitnessPal is probably the most popular and well-known of the bunch, and that has three different payment tiers available.