7 Of The Best Sleep Tracking Gadgets In 2024, Ranked

One in three adults do not get enough sleep. Whether you're a light sleeper, can't get comfortable, or have a baby keeping you up at night, when you don't get enough sleep, your body feels it all over. A lack of sleep can lead to chronic issues like heart disease, obesity, or kidney disease. At the very least, it will leave you moody and unable to live your best life. The key to better sleep starts with knowing how you're already sleeping, and a gadget to help you sleep can put the right data in your hands.

Sleep trackers are wearable devices that monitor your body's activities while you sleep, such as your resting heart rate, REM sleep duration, and more. When you know exactly how your body is resting during the night, you can take proactive steps to improve your sleep (and feel better in the process). We relied on trusted professional reviews and consumer feedback to find seven of the best sleep-tracking gadgets to help you get a more restful sleep. Here are our top picks and why we love them.