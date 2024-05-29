What's The Difference Between Do Not Disturb & Sleep Mode On Your Android Device?

For most of us, our smartphones are ever-present companions, constantly sending us notifications to help us stay current on the latest news or our friends' social media updates. All those notifications come with beeps, rings, and other sounds that can prove distracting if we're in a meeting, studying, or trying to catch up on some sleep. While you can manually silence notifications for one app at a time, sometimes you may just want to shut all notifications down on your Android phone, along with phone calls, messages, and alarms. Android gives you a further way to do that with the Do Not Disturb (DND) and Sleep (or bedtime) modes.

These features let you block out all distractions and focus on what you're doing, whether that's writing a report for work or getting some shuteye at night. While there's a lot of overlap between these two modes, there are also some important differences. Keep in mind that how these modes work might vary based on your device's manufacturer, but generally, they do the same thing across Android devices. Knowing which mode to use, and when, can help you get the most out of your Android device during the day and at night.