How To Set Up Bedtime Mode On Your Google Pixel (And Why You Should)

For most of us, getting a good night's sleep is a priority, but between using our phones for doom-scrolling and keeping up with our friends on social media, it can be hard to do. All of that nightly screen time can stimulate your mind, disrupt your sleep cycle, and expose you to excessive blue light before bed. That's where "Bedtime mode" for your Google Pixel can help: It's designed to help you cut back on screen time, helping you disconnect from the digital world and get the rest you need.

Google does this in a number of ways. For example, Bedtime mode helps reduce your blue light exposure by automatically changing your phone to grayscale based on the sleep schedule you've set. Your phone's Do Not Disturb mode is also automatically activated, silencing notifications and calls to help keep disruptions to a minimum while you sleep, helping you build good sleep hygiene habits. Doing so has many benefits, including better sleep, increased productivity, and improved mental health.

It's also not just about the Google Pixel Phone; you can also enjoy many of these features on the Pixel Watch as well. Here, we show you how to set up Bedtime mode on your Google Pixel so you can enjoy all of these benefits.