I Tried 4 Gadgets That Claim To Help You Sleep Better: Here's Which Ones Worked

Sleep is one of those things that every single person on the planet needs on a daily basis. Unfortunately, some are not lucky enough to get the recommended seven to nine hours a night for one reason or another. This could be due to difficulties turning off their brains caused by things making them more alert than usual, such as bright lighting or using their phone before bed — or are addled with a myriad of sleep-related issues and disorders that are affecting your ability to fall and stay asleep.

In my case, for as long as I can remember, I've always been a super restless sleeper. It usually takes me around 30 minutes or more to get comfortable and drowsy enough to nod off, and it doesn't take a lot to jolt me back to wakefulness, whether it's a snoring dog, the A/C kicking on, or some faraway car alarm. I've often woken up tired and groggy, which is why I've decided to try a bunch of products and methods to attain better nighttime sleep.

Apart from getting a more comfortable pillow engineered for side sleeping and a quality weighted blanket that places a gentle hug-like pressure across the body — which can apparently reduce anxiety and promote production of relaxation and sleep-related hormones like serotonin and melatonin — below are some gadgets that I've had first-hand experience with and found to be quite effective in ensuring quality and restful sleep.

