BIOS SkyView 2 Review: A Lamp That Hacks Your Sleep And Mood

According to experts, what's considered a sufficient amount of sleep is between 7-9 hours every night for adults. Sleep quality is determined by one's circadian rhythm – the body's internal clock that modulates one's levels of alertness throughout the day. Fluctuations in your focus levels are partly affected by the amount and quality of light you're exposed to during certain times of the day — you'll notice this piece of science in action when you find it harder to get up in the morning when your window shades are dark and pulled down, or when your energy begins to dwindle as evening approaches. In both cases, having a healthy dose of direct natural light emitted by the sun can help jumpstart your synapses or regulate your state of sleepiness appropriately.

This is where BIOS Lighting's SkyView 2 smart lamp hopes to come in. This device was designed by Robert Soler, a NASA expert on circadian lighting and currently the Chief Scientist and co-founder of BIOS. Soler's "wellness table lamp" replicates the spectrum of light produced by the sun and sky based on your geographical location, matches your personal circadian rhythm, and adjusts its light levels accordingly. The idea behind the technology — which has been extensively studied with promising results — is by balancing your sleep/wake cycle through proper exposure to sky-blue spectrum lighting, you may experience better sleep, elevated mood, and higher levels of focus and alertness in the daytime.

For anyone hoping to address certain sleep issues or just desiring smarter indoor lighting in general, testing the SkyView 2 lamp might seem like a cool undertaking. Bios Lighting provided a sample of the SkyView 2 for the purposes of writing this review.