Major Smart Lighting Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Adding smart lights is one of the easiest ways to start building a smart home. They're generally easy to set up and incorporate into your daily routines. There are plenty of things you should know about smart bulbs before buying them, but one of the biggest is choosing your brand.

Of course, many people have multiple smart lighting brands in their homes, but it's easier if everything is the same brand. Then, if you want to use that brand's proprietary app, everything you need is in one place for easy control. Plus, once you pick a reliable brand, choosing your smart lighting products becomes immensely easier. Within a single brand, your options are more limited, which cuts down on your decision-making time.

This article ranks major smart lighting brands from worst to best, but that doesn't mean that the first couple of entries on our list are necessarily bad smart lighting brands. Many of the lower-ranking smart lighting brands are still excellent options — just not the best for most people.