Here's How To Change The Alarm Volume On Your iPhone

Alarms play a crucial role in everyone's lives. They're your lifeline after a night of serious procrastination or a long game marathon when you have an early morning commitment, for example. You may turn on an alarm on your phone, forgetting that you set it to a low volume to avoid annoying calls during your gaming session. The next morning, you're left wondering why the sun is so bright at 10 a.m., only to realize you slept through your alarm because it was too quiet to wake you up.

As expected, Apple gives iPhone users a quick way to manually adjust their alarm's volume in iOS whenever desired, and if the max increase still isn't enough to get you up and moving, you can also change the alarm tone to something louder — like an air raid siren, for example. The process is simple and requires only a few taps through the iPhone's sound menus.