All The Hidden Features Of Your iPhone's Volume Buttons

Capturing moments swiftly and effortlessly is a hallmark of modern smartphones, and the iPhone's camera functionality is top of the class among flagship devices. One of the more well-known features of camera apps across smartphones is the use of volume buttons. While some Android devices use the volume buttons to zoom in, the iPhone's volume buttons are primarily used to snap photos. Instead of fumbling with the on-screen shutter button, users can press the volume up or down button to instantly capture a shot. This intuitive function mimics the feel of a traditional camera, providing a familiar, tactile experience that some users may find more agreeable.

Moreover, this functionality extends beyond just snapping photos. In the camera app, the volume buttons can also be employed to start recording a video. This feature is particularly handy when recording video content, as it lends stability and control to the process, allowing users to maintain a steady grip while capturing dynamic footage.

With video recording, the volume buttons don't just lend themselves to starting a recording either. If the iPhone's camera app is still set to capture a photo, holding down either volume button will initiate a quick shot video. Once users are done recording, simply let go of the button. The volume up button can also be set to "Photo Burst" when held down in the Settings app.

The volume buttons' photo capability also reaches outside the Camera app and into the document scanning of the Notes app. When scanning a document into an iPhone, users don't have to wait for the iPhone to perfectly frame a document. Instead, either volume button can be pushed to capture whatever is in the scanner's viewfinder. With some patience and precision, those scans can be cropped to look just as precise as what the iPhone can do automatically.