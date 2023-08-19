5 AirPods Pro Lifehacks For Better Sound Quality

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

AirPods Pro are one of the most reliable wireless earbuds, especially for Apple devices. They are loaded with features, including noise cancelation, transparency mode, touch controls, and more. Although the original version was criticized for its sound quality, AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) offered a significant upgrade. However, not everyone loves the device's default audio profile.

Having the right sound quality matters for those who spend a lot of time listening to music or other audio-based content. While some may prefer a bass-heavy sound signature, others like clear vocals, and for them, tweaking the AirPods Pro can be a tedious task, especially if they don't know where to begin.

The good news is that there's a lot you can do to tailor the audio quality on AirPods. From taking the ear tip fit test to switching between different sound modes, there are several ways to customize how your AirPods sound.

But first, you should ensure that your AirPods Pro runs on the latest firmware version. Go to the Settings app and open the Bluetooth settings for your AirPods Pro. In the About section, check the number beside Version. The current firmware for AirPods Pro is "5E135." If your device already has this version, proceed with the following methods. Otherwise, learn how to upgrade the firmware.