The Simple AirPods Hack To Make Podcasts Sound Better

A lot of podcast options are available to us these days (a lot, a lot). If you spend more time listening to people talk about various topics than you do catching up on new music or looping through your favorite albums, then you will benefit from a way to boost your podcast audio. Well, it turns out you can do exactly that directly from your iOS device — and all it requires is navigating a few menus.

There are a couple of things to consider before you start digging through settings, however. First, these settings only work for Apple audio hardware like AirPods 3, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro. Second, your iOS device has to be running either iOS 15 or iPadOS 15, so you'll need to double-check your iPhone or iPad compatibility if you're using something that isn't current. Basically, anything older than an iPhone 6s (2015) or an iPad Air 2 (2014) is out.

Lastly, changing your device's audio settings will apply to everything, not just podcasts. So if you do listen to music — especially if you really care about audio quality — this adjustment will affect the way things sound. More specifically, it will increase treble at the cost of bass.