5 Secrets All New AirPods Pro Owners Should Know About

One of the first things you should do when you get your new AirPods Pro is enable Find My. This helps you find lost or stolen AirPods (and even the charging case on the AirPods Pro 2) by viewing their location on a map. Find My is automatically enabled for AirPods when they're connected to an iPhone with Find My enabled. If you haven't enabled Find My on iPhone, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app. Tap your name at the top. Tap Find My. Turn on the toggles next to Find My iPhone, Find My Network, and Send Last Location.

You can now open the Find My app on an iPhone, Mac, or even iCloud in a browser to view the location of your AirPods. Just select the AirPods under the Devices tab to view their location. If your AirPods are out of the case and separated, you can view the location of individual earbuds and the charging case (for AirPods Pro 2). If your AirPods Pro are within Bluetooth range of your connected device, you can tap Play Sound to make them beep.

While in the Find My app, it's also worth setting up separation alerts, which will notify you if you leave your AirPods Pro behind. To do this, select the AirPods Pro in the app and tap Notify When Left Behind. Turn on the toggle on the next page.