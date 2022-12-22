AirPods Case Flashing Red, Green, Or White? Here's What You Need To Do

While part of the appeal of AirPods may be the fairly minimal design, that minimalism can result in confusion. Since Apple's earbuds and charging case have no built-in digital screen, they have to rely on an assortment of LED colors to tell you what's their status.

This is generally pretty easy to parse when the lights are off (no power), reddish orange (currently charging), or green (fully charged and finished charging). It's become fairly universal visual language for modern electronics, but sometimes you might come across less obvious light patterns.

Flashing lights typically denote that something has gone wrong somewhere, but that particular visual language isn't quite as universal for all tech. It may not be quite as obvious what the problem is if you suddenly see your AirPods' charging case flashing green, red (some call it orange), or white. What do these indicators mean, and what can you do to fix whatever might be wrong?