The Weird Incompatibility Between Apple's AirPods Pro

Apple's product ecosystem is often favored for its seamless cross-device compatibility, but it has its fair share of frustrations, too. For example, connecting peripherals to an iPad or Mac is now made easier courtesy of the USB-C port, but iPhone and other accessories continue to demand an extra cable compatible with their Lightning port. As the saying goes, committing to the Apple ecosystem also means you usually need to live the dongle life. The latest addition to Apple's range causing some product incompatibility head-scratching is the second-gen AirPods Pro.

It turns out, the ear tips that come bundled with the 2022 AirPods Pro are not compatible with the first generation AirPods Pro, or so says Apple.The mismatch doesn't really make a lot of sense on the surface, since both iterations of Apple's flagship earbuds rock an identical design. In fact, it appears that the incompatibility has little to do with the earbuds' engineering: instead, it's the ear tips themselves and the mesh inside that are at play here. In an official support document, Apple notes that the second-gen AirPods Pro ship with updated ear tips that feature a denser mesh.