The Top 5 Apple Music Hidden Features

What many people might forget about Apple Music is that it also loosely serves as a social network. It is not as outward in this approach as Spotify, but your profile could be available for others to see and view. This means that everything you listen to can be viewable online, which for some people, can be a big breach of privacy.

The good news is that you can easily alleviate these concerns. When opening up the Music app, look to the upper right-hand corner of your screen to see your profile's icon. Tap on the icon and your Account will pop up. Tap on the View Profile button to be redirected to your official Apple Music profile, which will include an Edit button.

Tap on that button, and then you'll find the option to edit your name, username, and who you'd want to follow your account activity. The default is likely set to Everyone, so change it to People You Approve — this will lock out people wanting to view your profile from following you without your permission. You can also take your playlists off of your profile by deselecting them under the Shared Playlists section, and you will be able to turn off the default Listening To section, which cross-posts the albums and playlists you listen to.