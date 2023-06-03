Apple AirPods Update: How To Make Sure Yours Have The Latest Firmware Installed

Before checking your AirPods' firmware version, first make sure you have the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS installed. To do this, open Settings (or System Settings on Mac), go to General, and then Software Update. If an update is available, download and install it before proceeding to check your AirPods firmware.

Provided your iPhone or iPad is running the latest software, here's how to check firmware version of your AirPods:

Open Settings. Tap Bluetooth. Tap the info button next to your AirPods. Look for the firmware version under the "About" section.

If you use your AirPods with a Mac, follow these steps to check the firmware version:

Press and hold the Option key, then select the Apple menu and System Information. Click on Bluetooth. Look for the "Firmware Version" under your AirPods.

Once you've made a note of the AirPods' firmware version, you'll need to make sure they're running the latest update by going to Apple's website, and scrolling down to the "Latest firmware versions" section. Locate your AirPods in the list, and verify they're running the firmware mentioned next to the product name.