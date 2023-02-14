This iPhone Update Trick Is Frustratingly Hidden By Apple

Anyone who's owned an iPhone for a few months at least has likely had to perform an iOS Update — or at least wait while their phone downloads and installs an update automatically. Every so often Apple will inevitably iterate on the current mobile operating system to close security loopholes, add new features, and otherwise make general improvements to the software.

But did you know you actually have more control over your iOS updates than the Software Update menu would have you believe? As thatvirtualboy pointed out in a post on Mastodon, it's about as widely known as being able to tap and hold the spacebar on the iPhone's keyboard in order to drag the typing cursor through your text.

It turns out that, in addition to simply starting an iOS update download and installation, you can also tell your phone to perform the process for later. Or you can start just the download and hold off on installing anything until you're ready (i.e. your day is winding down, you're going to bed, etc).