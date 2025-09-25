Apple AirPods Never Quite Fit Me, But The New AirPods Pro 3 Changed That

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I've always had a love-hate relationship with Apple's AirPods, and I've been the first to admit that it's all my ears' fault. Not because of audiophile-grade hearing, but simply because I have problematic ears when it comes to earbud design. A lot of the more popular models simply won't stay in place for me when they rely on a tenacious ear canal grip alone.

Meanwhile, hook-style versions, like Powerbeats Pro 2, often clash with the arms of my glasses. It's why my go-to has, for a long time, been Beats' Fit Pro. They're a four-year-old design now, and I know the active noise-cancellation game has moved on. Nonetheless, the addition of their little stabilizing fin — which nestles into the upper contours of my ear — makes them far more likely to stick, as well as more comfortable.

So, even with welcome improvements like IP57 water and dust resistance, clever AI-powered features like Live Translation, and a big bump in battery life, I was prepared to struggle with AirPods Pro 3. At first glance, you could be excused for not seeing much different here — same, crisp white flip-top charging case; same once-derided-now-ubiquitous ear bud aesthetic — and the $249 price tag is the same.