Apple AirPods Never Quite Fit Me, But The New AirPods Pro 3 Changed That
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
I've always had a love-hate relationship with Apple's AirPods, and I've been the first to admit that it's all my ears' fault. Not because of audiophile-grade hearing, but simply because I have problematic ears when it comes to earbud design. A lot of the more popular models simply won't stay in place for me when they rely on a tenacious ear canal grip alone.
Meanwhile, hook-style versions, like Powerbeats Pro 2, often clash with the arms of my glasses. It's why my go-to has, for a long time, been Beats' Fit Pro. They're a four-year-old design now, and I know the active noise-cancellation game has moved on. Nonetheless, the addition of their little stabilizing fin — which nestles into the upper contours of my ear — makes them far more likely to stick, as well as more comfortable.
So, even with welcome improvements like IP57 water and dust resistance, clever AI-powered features like Live Translation, and a big bump in battery life, I was prepared to struggle with AirPods Pro 3. At first glance, you could be excused for not seeing much different here — same, crisp white flip-top charging case; same once-derided-now-ubiquitous ear bud aesthetic — and the $249 price tag is the same.
They don't look much different, but it's night and day
Apple, though, has particularly high hopes for its latest AirPods, and not least for troublesome people like me. The ear tips for the revamped earbuds don't, at first glance, look much changed from the swappable silicone nubbins of before. In reality, there's a freshly-patented foam-infused tip which promises to help with both fit and the acoustic seal.
Honestly, I was expecting the memory-foam style tips long available on some rival earbuds (I struggled with those, usually, too), but Apple's implementation is very subtle. I consider it practically witchcraft, then, that the fit is so improved for me. Even with the default tips (you now get five sizes, with a new, even-smaller XXS option), a shove and a twist had them solidly in place on my first attempt. That's never happened before. I proceeded to jump around, shaking my head, and the AirPods Pro 3 clung tenaciously but not uncomfortably.
In the interest of full transparency, despite that shocking first impression, I did audition different tips and eventually settled on one size down from the default. Incidentally, the best way I found to remove the tip from the AirPod is to invert the silicone cone and then use a cloth (or just my t-shirt) to grip the exposed base. That whole white section pops off, with just a little side-to-side wiggle. Twisting, in contrast, seems destined to eventually tear the rubber.
Better fit helps with better ANC
The extra-snug fit is partly credited with the newest AirPods' uptick in audio and active noise cancellation (ANC) performance, though certainly not the sum total of it. Eagle-eyed earbud enthusiasts might spot the enlarged top vent — for better airflow and improved bass response — and the tweaked angle of the eartip itself. Apple says that better aims sound into the ears, while inside there's a new acoustic path and, of course, updated software for the H2 chipset.
The claimed result is twice the ANC might of the AirPods Pro 2 and, while I don't have a way to empirically measure that, I will say that my side-by-side testing certainly favored the new earbuds. Continuous noises — like the whine of my walking desk — are most effectively ousted, but the AirPods Pro 3 did better at cutting out background voices. The low-end thump of my feet on the treadmill was also noticeably dampened further compared to the old model.
How much of this is down to the new ear tips and better fit? That's impossible to say, in isolation. Sadly, though Apple sells a set for $14.99, you can't just buy the new foam-blessed ear tips and fit them to your existing AirPods. I will say, though, that if the best camera is always the one you have with you, then maybe the best noise-cancelling earbuds are the ones you can wear the longest. Frankly, a set of AirPods that I could keep in my ears for hours without worrying about discomfort or fit was a revelation.
As always, try before you buy (if possible)
If the ANC change isn't enough to nudge you into upgrading, those still using original AirPods Pro (or regular AirPods, for that matter) could be swayed by the new heart rate sensor. Though preempted by the similar tech on the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, the AirPods Pro 3 sensor is apparently different hardware, and will automatically work with 50 different workout types in the iPhone's Fitness app; if you're already wearing an Apple Watch, the sensors will contribute to things like completing your move ring, and during workouts data from both Watch and earbuds will be combined so that the most accurate source at any one moment is being recorded.
Precision Finding now has a greater range, the chipset in the case providing a 50% bump over before, and Apple quotes up to eight hours of battery with ANC on, per earbud, and up to 24 hours total after recharging in the case (where five minutes is apparently enough for an hour of use). It's too soon to tell whether those numbers hold up in my real-world testing (partly because it's a little too convenient to top up the case by USB-C, Qi charger, or Apple Watch charger).
More so than your choice of phone, the right earbuds are one of those decisions that biology as much as budget may dictate. And the reality is, just because these new AirPods worked better for my ears, doesn't mean they'll be the same for you (worth remembering is that you can try the earbuds at an Apple Store before buying). Still, if you've always dismissed Apple's earbuds because of early experiences with fit, the AirPods Pro 3 could well put them back in the running.