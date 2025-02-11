Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Review: ANC Is Not The Only Upgrade

There's a challenge, when you're updating a beloved product: do you broaden its appeal to find new buyers, or instead double-down on what made it first popular? There's no denying that Beats has taken the second approach with the new Powerbeats Pro 2, keeping the fitness-focused in mind for these new $249.99 earbuds.

Compared to their predecessors, the Powerbeats Pro 2 are smaller, lighter, and last longer. They now include Active Noise Cancellation, heart-rate sensors, and more ear tip options to ensure a better fit. Even the case has been revamped: it, too, is smaller, despite also now supporting wireless charging for the first time on a Beats product.

Still, Beats knows better than to upset its Powerbeats zealots. The ear hook is still present and correct, though now softer and bendier than ever before. Battery life hasn't been compromised, just to make a smaller product, and there are simple, physical buttons for the volume, rather than demanding swipes or voice commands while you're focusing on working out.

