Beats Solo Buds Review: Tiny Case And Big Sound, But At The Cost Of Some Features

You could make a solid argument that the clever part of Beats Solo Buds isn't what you push in your ears, but what lives in your pocket. The audio accessories-maker's latest wireless earbuds are its cheapest, at $79.99, and deliver a hefty 18 hours of uninterrupted playback, but it's the case–offered in Arctic Purple, Storm Gray, Matte Black, or the eye-catching Transparent Red–that's notable for what's not included. That is to say, bulk, or a battery.

While the idea of true wireless earbuds without a battery case may seem odd now, it's arguably a fix to one of the most obvious issues of early models: the batteries in the earbuds themselves simply weren't powerful enough. Though these days we're used to dropping earbuds into a charging case to give them a periodic top-up, in an ideal world the buds themselves would have sufficient power to make that unnecessary.

That's what Beats has done with Solo Buds, reaping the benefits in overall case size in the process. Of course, it also ran into some compromises along the way, not least the absence of nice-to-have features like active noise cancellation. So, the question is, does Beats Solo Buds' minimal hit in your pocket, and on your wallet, justify those omissions?