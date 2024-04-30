Beats Solo 4 Review: USB-C And More Battery, But No Noise Cancelling Is A Miss

Back when Apple bought Beats for a whopping $3 billion in 2014, many assumed the bass-loving audio brand would be thoroughly absorbed into its new owner. Instead, Beats has carved out an unexpectedly distinct niche within its parent: cherry-picking the best of Apple's tech, but refusing to commit to the iPhone-is-everything ethos. That's a strategy which shows up loud and clear in the company's latest headphones, the Beats Solo 4.

It's fair to say the stakes are high for the Solo 4. For a start, they're the newest iteration of some of Beats' most popular headphones, with over 40 million examples — across all generations — sold so far. At the same time, the wireless headphone segment has expanded massively over the past few years, with new brands and old wading in, and prices plummeting.

For the Beats Solo 4, the price is unchanged: they'll be $199.99 when the fourth-generation headphones arrive on shelves come May 2nd, 2024.