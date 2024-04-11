Sony Ult Wear Review: Bass Leads The Brand's Big Brand Evolution In Headphones

As for the sound, it has to be evaluated at all three levels of Ult...Ult-ness? You can have Ult turned off, press the Ult button once to turn on level one, and press the Ult button again for level 2. A third press of the button starts the cycle over again.

With Ult off, the sound coming from the headphones is pretty clean. There's a little bit of bass that comes through when you're supposed to hear it. This level is going to be great for podcasts and music that doesn't rely on booming bass.

At Ult level 1, you start to hear what Sony is chasing after. The bass gets boosted by more than a little bit. At this level, the bass booms, and the rest of the sound doesn't suffer from it. Overall, you're going to dig this sound. Artists like Gravity Kills and Disturbed will benefit from this level.

Ult level 2 is brain scrambling time. If you turn on the Scorpions' "Alien Nation," you will finally notice the kick drum for the first time, and you will never be able to unhear it. The kick drums come at the expense of a lot of the other sounds though. Midrange tones get muddy and less defined. High-end can cut through it, but it has to do a lot of the heavy lifting in this scenario.

Depending on your musical tastes, you'll probably settle on Ult level 1, or maybe leave it off. Ult Level 2 is just too much. It's hard to imagine a scenario where you need to hear those extremely low tones amplified that much. But if you're into the excess, we won't judge.